THE PHILIPPINES and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will boost labor cooperation by streamlining employment processes.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of overseas workers, including the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who live and work in the Kingdom, making a valuable contribution to the ongoing transformation of our economy,” a representative from Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac met with Mr. Al Rajhi in Riyadh this week to discuss key issues on overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia including mechanisms to streamline the recruitment and employment process.

Saudi was the leading destination for OFWs in 2022, according to the local statistics agency. About a quarter of the 1.62 million OFWs worked there. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana