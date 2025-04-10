FURNITURE RETAILER Our Home is positioning its end-to-end furniture and fit-out solutions, branded as Our Home for Business, to capitalize on the growing demand from real estate developers responding to shifting consumer preferences.

“Given that the B2B (business-to-business) opportunity is substantial, we’re offering more than just convenience-based fit-outs; we provide a comprehensive, end-to-end experience for our corporate clients,” said Bo Evangelista, operations head at Our Home, in an interview with BusinessWorld last week.

Our Home for Business specializes in contract furniture and full-suite B2B services for companies looking to design commercial, residential, and hospitality properties.

The suite of complimentary services includes interior design consultation by in-house professionals, delivery and installation, floral arrangements, post-fit-out check-ins, and after-sales support.

Our Home for Business primarily serves residential rental properties, hotels and guesthouses, restaurants, cafés, office spaces, schools, and retail establishments.

Roy C. Tan, the company’s senior vice-president and business unit head, said Our Home for Business seeks to streamline the traditionally labor-intensive process of setting up physical spaces, from design to installation.

For example, a boutique hotel may have difficulty importing 50 dining or accent chairs, which would be costly if bought from boutique stores.

The company is capitalizing on the growing demand driven by property developments in the tourism, food and beverage, and residential sectors, it said.

“We are highly focused on growth this year. Our aim is to drive the business forward,” Mr. Tan noted.

Property developers and corporations are under pressure to meet the evolving demands in real estate, including flexible workspaces, sustainable design features, and experiential retail and hospitality properties.

“When we see an increase in luxury brands entering the market, it signals to us that there is an increasing demand for aspirational furniture and décor,” said Glowillyn Ramiro Robillo, Our Home’s senior associate vice-president for marketing. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz