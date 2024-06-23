EX-PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque has filed a countercharge against former Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV, accusing him of graft and misconduct.

In a 26-page affidavit, Mr. Roque accused Mr. Trillanes of betraying the public trust over his 2012 negotiations with Chinese officials.

“The acts and omissions of [Trillanes] in relation to his participation [in] the backdoor “high stakes negotiations” are inconsistent with the time-honored principle that a public office is a public trust,” according to a copy of his affidavit. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana