COTABATO CITY — The top official of the Bangsamoro government designated on Monday a popular physician-ophthalmologist in their 80-member parliament as health minister and installed his predecessor as chief of a hospital in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Broadcast stations reported Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim’s appointment of regional lawmaker Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr. as health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) late Wednesday.

Mr. Sinolinding replaced as regional health minister the physician Rizaldy L. Piang, who was installed by the BARMM leadership as chief of the Buluan District Hospital in Buluan, the capital town of Maguindanao del Sur.

“I’m confident that Member of Parliament Doctor Sinolinding can efficiently manage our Ministry of Health,” Mr. Ebrahim said on Thursday.

An eye surgeon trained in India, Mr. Sinolinding, who started as municipal health officer of the adjoining Pagalungan and Montawal towns in Maguindanao del Sur in the 1990s, had served as regional secretary of the Department of Health in the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. — John Felix M. Unson