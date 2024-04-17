CARDIOLOGIST Willie T. Ong topped the list of potential candidates for the upcoming 2025 senatorial elections, with former president Rodrigo R. Duterte placing second, according to a March survey conducted by PUBLICUS Asia, Inc.

In the group’s PAHAYAG survey published on Wednesday, 41% of Filipinos said they would vote for Mr. Ong, while 38% supported Mr. Duterte from a field of 54 individuals in the list.

ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo took third place with 37%, followed by Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go and former senate president Vicente C. Sotto III, who both garnered 32%; Sen. Ronald M. dela Rosa with 28%; and Sen. Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos and former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso tied with 27%.

Oppositionist former vice president Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo (27%), Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. (26%) and Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” S. Cayetano (23%) closed out the “Magic 12.”

PUBLICUS interviewed 1,500 registered Filipino voters on March 14 to 18.

Liberal Party spokesperson and former Senator Leila M. de Lima earlier said former Senators Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, and human rights lawyer Jose Manuel “Chel” I. Diokno “intend to be opposition candidates” in next year’s midterm elections. — John Victor D. Ordoñez