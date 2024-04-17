THE SUPREME COURT (SC) has given the Senate 10 days to comment on a plea by fugitive televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy, who seeks to stop his arrest and void the Chamber’s contempt order against him.

Speaking on the sidelines of the media forum in Baguio City, SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting clarified that despite the High Court’s order, the arrest warrants for Mr. Quiboloy are still “valid” and “outstanding.”

Sought for comment on the 10 days given to the Senate to respond to Mr. Quiboloy’s plea for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or writ of preliminary injunction on the warrant of arrest issued against him, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said she would accede to any order from the SC.

“My counsel, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, is with me, ready to study, deliberate, and respond as soon as possible. While we have yet to receive and read the Order, we certainly will comply with the directive of the SC,” she said.

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, initiated the investigation into allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse against the televangelist.

Mr. Quiboloy is facing charges of child sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking. The latter is a non-bailable offense filed in a Pasig Court. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana