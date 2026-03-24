METRO MANILA will suspend its number coding scheme and ease key traffic restrictions ahead of the Holy Week exodus, while expanding exemptions for fuel and essential goods trucks to safeguard supply lines amid global oil market volatility.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Metro Manila mayors on Tuesday agreed to lift the Unified Vehicle Volume Reduction Program starting noon of April 1 and automatically suspended on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, as authorities prepare for a surge in travel.

Holy Week starts on Wednesday, April 1 until Easter Sunday, April 5.

Provincial buses will also be allowed along the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue from the evening of April 1 until the morning of April 6 to help decongest terminals and speed up passenger movement.

Also on Tuesday, Metro Manila mayors approved broader exemptions from number coding and the truck ban for fuel tankers and cargo trucks carrying essential goods to prevent supply disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East.

“This would ensure the unimpeded movement of energy sources and ease the mobility of goods amid the rising price of fuel products,” MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said in a statement.

The agency will deploy 2,476 personnel during the Holy Week, enforcing a no day off and no absent policy. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana