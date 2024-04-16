THE HOUSE of Representatives is set to investigate an alleged deal made by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte with China to keep the status quo over contested waters in South China Sea once Congress resumes.

“The House of Representatives is committed to conducting a comprehensive and fair inquiry to clarify this critical national issue,” House Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a statement, adding that it would be done when Congress resumes its regular sessions.

Mr. Duterte allegedly struck a gentleman’s agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to deny the resupplying of building materials to BRP Sierra Madre, a ship grounded intentionally at the Second Thomas Shoal to secure Manila’s claim on the territory.

The Philippine government and Mr. Duterte himself have denied ever making an agreement with Beijing.

“The inquiry is aimed at guaranteeing transparency and protecting the national interests,” Mr. Dalipe said.

Speaking at a press conference last week, Mr. Duterte recalled meeting Mr. Xi and their discussion, stating: “As is, where is. You cannot bring in materials to improve (BRP Sierra Madre), though there was no agreement.”

“But let me be very clear on this: We have not conceded anything to China,” the former President said, despite acknowledging shaking hands with Mr. Xi to not bring construction materials to a grounded World War II-era battleship serving as an outpost in the region.

Mr. Dalipe said he agrees with other congressmen calling for an inquiry on the alleged deal to determine its implication to the Philippines’ sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone.

— Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio