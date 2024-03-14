PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s net satisfaction rating rose by 3 points to 47 in December from a quarter earlier, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In a statement, the pollster classified the score as “good,”

The president’s net satisfaction rating was highest in Luzon areas outside Metro Manila at 52 (very good), followed by the Visayas in central Philippines at 51 (very good), the National Capital Region at 44 (good) and Mindanao at 38 (good).

Hie net satisfaction rating fell by 12 points in Mindanao from a quarter earlier, SWS said. It rose by 8 points in Metro Manila, by 4 points in Luzon and by 18 points in the Visayas.

Mr. Marcos has pursued closer ties with the US and other western allies amid worsening tensions with China.

The poll, which interviewed 1,200 adults, had an error margin of ±2.8 points. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza