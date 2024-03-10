A GLOBAL human rights watchdog has condemned recent Philippine military airstrikes as part of a counterinsurgency operation along the border of the provinces of Camarines Sur and Quezon in southern Luzon that have adversely affected the livelihood of residents.

In a statement over the weekend, the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) said the military action “caused widespread fear to the residents in the area, affecting the livelihood of farmers.”

The group said the airstrike was carried out by the 81st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army in the early morning of March 4. It called for an immediate investigation to ensure the safety of civilians.

“In these cases, the military conveniently hides under the banner of its US-backed counterinsurgency program against communist rebels, to justify its disproportionate use of force that impacts civilians in the countryside,” the watchdog said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez