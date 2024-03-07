MEMBERS of the majority in the House of Representatives assured the public on Thursday that no new political provisions will be introduced in the Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 when the Charter change (“Cha-cha”) measure is taken up at the plenary.

“How many times did we tell the public that the objective of RBH No. 7 or economic ‘Cha-cha’ is only to allow the entry of (foreign) investors in the country?” Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette L. Garin, speaking in Filipino, said at a media conference.

“It is political suicide if we clamor for the addition of political (amendments) to Charter change,” Quezon City Rep. Marvin D. Rillo said in the same press conference.

Both lawmakers said most members of the House are only supportive of the economic amendments to ease the entry of foreign investors in public utilities, education, and advertising.

“Allowing the entry of investors will pave way for better lives (for Filipinos) as it will create jobs with competitive salaries and cheaper utilities due to (foreign) competition,” said Ms. Garin.

On Wednesday RBH No. 7 was approved at the committee level and proposed amendments only to Articles 12, 14, and 16 of the 1987 Constitution.

However, analysts and minority lawmakers share the same apprehension that this Cha-cha move could lead to the introduction of political amendments.

“The proponents (of RBH No. 7), they want more than providing equity for foreigners,” Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in Filipino at media conference held an hour earlier. “We are worried that they will float amendments to the committee report during the second reading (of RBH No. 7).”

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said that as fellow representatives of the people, they must to trust one another in working on RBH No. 7, noting that no political experts were invited to the committee deliberations as a show of good faith that they are all focused on merely the economic provisions of the Charter. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio