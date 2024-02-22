COTABATO CITY — Government and community peace initiatives have made its mark on Tabuan Lasa in Basilan, which has been declared crime free the entire year of 2023, according to both the police and military.

In separate reports on Thursday, Col. Carlos T. Madronio, director of the provincial police, and Brig. Gen. Allan C. Nobleza, Bangsamoro regional police director, confirmed Tabuan Lasa’s clean slate on crime.

Mayor Moner S. Manisan has now earned the distinction of leading the safest and most peaceful of the 11 towns and two cities in Basilan, where the main source of livelihood remains fishing and trading of commercial goods.

“Tabuan Lasa would not have achieved this zero crime situation in all of its barangays since January 2023 if not for the anti-crime prevention efforts of its local government unit, the local Islamic religious sector and all barangay captains there,” Basilan Gov. Hadjiman H. Salliman said.

Mr. Nobleza, along with officials of two Bangsamoro agencies, told reporters that Tabuan Lasa deserves an official commendation for its feat.

He said its mixed population of Tausug and Sama communities, with a number of Yakan families, also serve as a model of peaceful co-existence for the 116 municipalities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. — John Felix M. Unson