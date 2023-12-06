COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro regional police on Tuesday deployed a company of law enforcers to secure the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus in Marawi City after a bombing incident that killed at least four people and hurt dozens more on Dec. 3.

Classes at MSU continue, the school administration said on Wednesday.

“We have enough personnel to secure the MSU campus,” Brigadier General Allan C. Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said. “The police, military and city government of Marawi and the administration of the governor of Lanao del Sur are on top of the situation. Classes can continue normally.” — John Felix M. Unson