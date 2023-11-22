A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck a volcanic island in Sarangani, Davao Occidental in southern Philippines on Wednesday, according to the country’s seismology agency.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of focus of 137 kilometers, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a report.

The epicenter of the quake, which was felt at 10:49 am, was 79 kilometers southeast of Balut Island.

The province was also hit by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Nov. 17, affecting 3,000 families and killing nine people.

It also damaged 1,705 houses, 1,534 of which were partially damaged and 171 were totally damaged. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza