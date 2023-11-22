PHILIPPINE government vessels have rescued 17 crew members of a Vietnamese cargo ship in the waters off Balabac, Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

Viet Hai Star, sailing under the flag of Vietnam, was carrying 4,000 tons of rice when it ran aground approximately 740 meters off Balabac Port at 9:00 pm on Tuesday night, the PCG said in a statement.

The 16-year-old vessel was headed for Cagayan de Oro City from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam “when the crew discovered a leak on the starboard side of the bow,” it said.

The Viet Hai Star was reported half-submerged by 9:21 a.m., after water that entered the starboard side of the bow flooded the forward compartments.

The crew decided to abandon ship at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 17 foreign crew members rescued by the PCG and police seacraft arrived at Balabac Port in good condition. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza