By Jomel R. Paguian

AS PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. returned from his six-day trip to the United States, public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers welcomed him with their second day of protest against the phaseout of jeepneys, with a separate transport group set on another three-day strike starting Wednesday.

“We will welcome the return of Marcos Jr. with our widespread strike because the government has not given reasonable answers to our calls,” Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) national president Mody T. Floranda, whose group spearheaded the strike, said in Filipino on Tuesday.

PISTON said they will continue with their protest as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) failed to address their demands at their meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, transport group Manibela also announced that they will hold a three-day transport strike starting on the third day of PISTON’s protest action on Wednesday.

“It’s possible that we’ll be together and merge [in protest]. We’ve been discussing it since last week,” Manibela chairman Mar Valbuena said in Filipino during a press briefing.

Both transport groups called authorities to repeal the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) which effectively phases out traditional jeepneys in favor of new generation transport vehicles by the end of the year.

The PUVMP also requires drivers and operators to form corporations and cooperatives until Dec. 31 to get new transport franchises, which the group insisted will start the phaseout of jeepneys.

“Franchise consolidation is a takeover of individual franchises that essentially equates to phaseout,” said Mr. Floranda. “We’re not just talking about the phaseout of vehicles here but the phaseout of our livelihoods.”

During Monday’s press briefing, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpo reiterated the recorded 70% compliance rate of PUV drivers with the proposed modernization plan.

On Tuesday, Mr. Valbuena claimed that those who had already agreed to franchise consolidation were forced by the authorities. “A majority of those who agreed to be consolidated were afraid and intimidated. Many of them want to withdraw from the agreement,” he said.