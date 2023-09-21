THE NATIONAL Dairy Authority (NDA) said on Thursday that it aims to expand the dairy industry in Lanao del Sur. “[The area’s] favorable conditions for dairy farming, including ample land, abundant freshwater resources, and a cool climate, making it an ideal location for dairy production,” NDA Administrator Gabriel L. Lagamayo said in a statement.

The NDA said that it has distributed 10 dairy cattle to local farmers Hanes Integrated Farm and Agri-Marketing Cooperative (HIFAMCO) in Kapai, Lanao del Sur. The agency also provided liquid nitrogen tanks containing cattle semen for breeding.

“This initiative is an integral part of NDA’s livestock program, focusing on animal upgrading through artificial insemination, it said.

“While Lanao del Sur is agriculturally rich, livestock farming has been marginal. With this support, our aim is to introduce dairy farming as a sustainable income source,” NDA Southern Mindanao Department Assistant Manager Rayan Ysulat said.

Mr. Lagamayo said that the NDA hopes that the HIFAMCO’s dairy farms would kickstart dairy production in the community and additional income and job opportunities to local farmers.

“All these endeavors align with the NDA’s mission to increase the country’s milk sufficiency by enhancing animal distribution and empowering local communities,” he added.. — Adrian H. Halili