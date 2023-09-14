BAGUIO CITY — Philex Mining Corporation is going to mine nickel probably in Zambales, in addition to its gold and copper mine operation in Benguet, its president and chief executive officer (CEO)revealed recently.

Philex President and CEO Eulalio B. Austin Jr. said they were going to add nickel in their mineral extraction because of the rising demand for it in the world market.

Mr. Austin said the demand is driven by the widening preference and production of electric cars and solar energy dependent devices amid globally set goals for transformation to clean energy.

He expressed confidence that Philex can produce nickel due to many years of employing the subsidence method, where it uses bulldozers and backhoes, to mind for gold and copper. “(We) can do the same in search of nickel,” Mr. Austin said.

He revealed that they are in the stage of applying for an exploration permit in Zambales. “They are glad… that some of the officials in Candelaria and Sta. Cruz towns are supportive of mining,” he said. — Artemio A. Dumlao