THE SENATE has approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to establish school-based mental health programs, along with the hiring of more mental health specialists to look after the youth.

Senators voted 22-0-0 on Monday in favor of Senate Bill No. 2200, which will task the Department of Education (DepEd) to craft guidelines and roadmap for implementing these mental health programs.

Under the measure, mental health care centers in public and private schools would also cater to out-of-school youth and learners with disabilities.

“I do hope that our education authorities will be up to the challenge of institutionalizing and sustaining mental health programs in our schools,” Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said.

In February, the DepEd released alarming figures on student suicides in the school year 2021-2022, with 404 students ending their lives and a staggering 2,147 attempting suicide. — John Victor D. Ordoñez