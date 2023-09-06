A JAPANESE non-profit organization is piloting a weather education program in schools in Central Visayas to cultivate disaster awareness and readiness among young citizens, according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



In a statement, the Department of Education Schools Division Office in Talisay City supported the initiative, stating that “understanding weather forecast information is crucial to foresee what will happen and plan ahead of disasters.”



Under the program, Japanese non-profit SEEDs Asia, the DepEd in Cebu, and Hyogo Prefecture in Japan will develop training programs for teachers and education personnel that “foster leadership, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in disaster preparedness and management.”



There will also be discussions on climate hazards from experts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tokoha University in Japan, and SEEDS Asia with the support of JICA. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson