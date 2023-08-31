FOUR COMPLETED rural network solar power plants worth a total of P280 million have been turned over to four electric cooperatives (ECs) in the provinces of Samar in Eastern Visayas and South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Central Mindanao.

The National Power Corp. (Napocor) said on Thursday that the solar projects were a joint undertaking with the Department of Energy (DoE) and the European Union (EU) and administered by the World Bank.

Funding was sourced from the EU’s €66-million (P3.8-billion) Access to Sustainable Energy Program, from which €4.6 million (P280 million) was the grant extended to the Philippines to finance the four 1-megawatt peak (MWp) greenfield solar PV power plants.

Two of the plants are now linked with the distribution networks of the South Cotabato III Electric Cooperative and Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative and were turned on during a recent turnover ceremony.

The other two solar plants have also been connected to the distribution networks of Samar I and II Electric Cooperatives and are set to be switched on by the end of September. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera