THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday called for more regional prisons to decongest the national penitentiary after a decapitated body was found in the 100-hectare compound.

“This is like a no man’s land,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla told CNN Philippines, referring to the national penitentiary in Muntinlupa City. “It has many mysteries to yield up to now and we need more regional prisons to decongest the inmates there.“

Mr. Remulla On Wednesday said DoJ would seek the help of forensic experts after a chopped-up body was found in a septic tank inside the national jail. — John Victor D. Ordoñez