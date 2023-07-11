BAGUIO CITY — Benguet Electric Cooperative has started accepting applications for subsidies on electricity consumption from beneficiaries of the government’s conditional cash transfer program or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

The subsidies will be offered to 4Ps grantees and other households who live below the poverty threshold.

The Social Welfare department must certify both types of customers pursuant to Republic Act 11552, which extended the implementation of the so-called lifeline rate.

The subsidy is a socialized pricing mechanism under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, in which poor customers are given discounts as long as their power consumption does not exceed 45 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month. — Artemio A. Dumlao