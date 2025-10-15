DUPAX DEL NORTE, Nueva Vizcaya— The Environment department found illegal tree cutting in Sitio Keon, Bitnong, allegedly part of an ongoing road project.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in a report, dated Aug. 27, said the trees were cut without the tree-cutting permit needed.

DENR’s inspection team discovered that 16 trees were either damaged or destroyed along the road project site.

Two of those trees were reportedly cut down using a chainsaw by the landowner.

Although the roadwork is part of a project, the cutting happened before permits were granted, with the Tree Cutting Permit, submitted on July 14, 2025, still being processed.

The road alignment plan, another requirement, has also not yet been submitted.

Despite this, road upgrading and even drilling have already started, which raises concerns about breaking Philippine environmental rules.

The DENR said cutting trees without proper permits goes against forestry laws, particularly the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines. The absence of the required documents prevented a full check of how many trees would be affected by the road.

Because of this, DENR recommended that the project’s representative be required to explain in writing why trees were cut down without permission.

They also suggested legal action may be taken based on the explanation, and that work involving tree removal should stop until all permits are completed.

The report was signed by several DENR officers, including foresters and rangers.

They also advised continued monitoring to prevent further violations while the permit application is still under review. — Artemio A. Dumlao