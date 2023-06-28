PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipinos to remember the value of sacrifice and selflessness, as the local Muslim community observed Eid’l Adha of the feast of sacrifice.

In a statement, Mr. Marcos Jr. recognized Filipino Muslims for helping “weave our rich tapestry of diversity.” “Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends and communities,” he said.

Eid’l Adha commemorates the willingness of the prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.

Muslims make up about 6% of the Philippine population, which is predominantly Catholic. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza