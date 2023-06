THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) has ordered the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to solve the backlog of driver’s license plastic cards after it signed a contract with Banner Plastic Card, Inc.

In a statement, the agency said Banner had won the bid to manufacture 3.2 million driver’s license plastic cards.

“Up to 1 million plastic cards will be delivered within the next 60 days as part of the first delivery from Banner,” DoTr said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile