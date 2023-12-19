MORE THAN 70% of respondents said they plan to buy apparel as Christmas gifts this year, according to a study conducted by market research and survey software firm Milieu Insight.

In a survey conducted between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, Milieu found that 75% of 500 respondents in the Philippines cited apparel as their choice for gifting, while 49% cited toys and hobby products, while 43% said they plan to give groceries, food and beverages.

Singapore and Thai respondents also returned similar results, with apparel, groceries, food and beverages as their top choices for Christmas gifts.

“Christmas in the Philippines is not just a day; it’s a season that starts early. A staggering 9 out of 10 Filipinos are fully immersed in the holiday spirit, with Christmas decorations adorning malls as early as September,” Milieu said in a statement.

“This enthusiasm sets the tone for a festive atmosphere that lasts for months, making the Philippines a true Christmas wonderland,” it added.

Over 50% of the respondents from the Philippines said they plan to shop for gifts this season, against 46% of Thais and 31% of Singaporeans.

“The variation in preparedness highlights cultural differences in approaching the holiday season,” Milieu said.

Around 90% of Filipinos said that they personally celebrate Christmas as opposed to 47% and 51% of Thais and Singaporeans, respectively.

“82% of Filipinos are the most excited for Christmas as compared to Singaporeans (62%) and Thais (53%),” the research firm said.

Meanwhile, the study showed that 32% of Philippine respondents are planning to buy more gifts this year compared to last year, while 31% said they will be buying less. — Justine Irish D. Tabile