THE SAN JUAN City government has partnered with electronic wallet services platform Starpay for the payment of illegal parking fees.

In a statement on Thursday, Starpay said it recently signed a memorandum of agreement with San Juan Mayor Francis M. Zamora to provide a digital option for motorists caught violating parking rules.

Under the agreement, motorists can pay the fine through online transaction by scanning Starpay’s QRPH code, which allows all major banks and e-wallets to also settle the payment via the QR Code.

“When they show their proof of payment to the traffic enforcers, the clamps on their vehicles will be removed. This allows for more convenience since vehicle owners need not go to the city hall to settle their fines,” Starpay said.

The San Juan local government imposes a P500 fine for illegally parked motorcycles; P1,500 for cars, AUVs and jeepneys; and P2,000 for cargo trucks, delivery vans, and passenger buses.

Motorists caught trying to remove the wheel clamp will be charged another P5,000.

“Each traffic enforcer will have their own dedicated QR code. When the QR code is scanned by the motorist, they can input the fine, convenience fee and the payment purpose. Vehicle owners can use Starpay or other e-wallet systems,” Starpay Product Head Ryan Uy said.

“The convenience fee for Starpay is P25.00, while for other e-wallets it’s P50,” he added.

Mr. Zamora, meanwhile, warned that clamped vehicles with unpaid fines after the five-hour grace period will be towed.

Illegally parked vehicles along Mabuhay Lanes and city roads will be clamped by authorities, as provided under the amended San Juan City Wheel Clamping Ordinance No. 70, Series of 2022 and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution No. 10, Series of 2010.

“San Juan is in the middle of Metro Manila and most of the motorists are just passing through. This leads to a high rate of transient vehicles. It is important that our motorists practice discipline,” Mr. Zamora said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave