THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Tuesday said 4,728 jobseekers were hired on the spot at its ongoing Labor Day job fairs.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, DoLE data sent to reporters on Viber showed that majority of the positions filled included service crew, cashier, and administrative and service contractor personnel, among others.

A total of 1,603 jobseekers were provided training opportunities by the Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA), the labor agency said.

There were 30,837 registered jobseekers at DoLE’s job fairs held in shopping malls nationwide that started on Sunday. The fairs were participated in by 1,286 local employers offering 126,173 job vacancies.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Sunday said he is optimistic about creating more jobs given the improved employment numbers in the past month.

Unemployment in February went up by 4.3% month on month to 2.48 million. Job quality improved that month as underemployment, a measure of Filipinos seeking more work, fell to 12.9% from 14.1% in January and 14% a year earlier. — John Victor D. Ordoñez