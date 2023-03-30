ECOWASTE Coalition cautioned consumers against purchasing unregistered insecticide chalks due to its health risks.

“Unregistered insecticide chalks for repelling ants and roaches are being sold in the streets, presyong Divisoria stores and public markets, as well as in online shopping platforms, for as low as P5 per box,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Citing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the EcoWaste Coalition said the materials used in producing unregistered insecticide chalks pose health risks such as skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, respiratory disorders, endocrine complications, brain damage, and organ failure.

“The US Environmental Protection Agency warned that some insecticide chalks can cause serious health problems, including vomiting, stomach pains, convulsions, tremors, loss of consciousness, and serious allergic reactions,” it said.

The group recommended that households should instead adopt preventive measures against ants and cockroaches such as using containers with tight-fitting lids and keeping surfaces clean from food crumbs.

The group also endorsed the use of natural repellants such as crushed bay leaves, calamansi, and vinegar-water solution. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave