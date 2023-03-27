THE GOVERNMENT is finding ways to use idle lands for housing projects, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Monday.

“We continue to study on how we will identify and use the government’s vacant lots where houses could be built based on laws and regulations,” the president said in Filipino in a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for a housing project in Valenzuela City in the capital region Metro Manila.

In building housing projects, occupants’ access to employment and livelihood opportunities must be considered, Mr. Marcos said.

The project involves the construction of 1,200 housing units in 20 five-storey medium rise buildings. It is led by the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in partnership with the local government of Valenzuela City.

Mr. Marcos also reiterated the importance of partnering with the private sector in pursuing housing projects.

Later in the day, the president led the turnover of 1,380 housing units under a resettlement project in Malabon City, also in Metro Manila.

The resettlement site comprises 23 five-story low-rise buildings with 1,380 residential units. It was built through a partnership between the NHA and the Malabon City government. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza