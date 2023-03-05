THE PHILIPPINE Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Sunday that it has already issued over 50 million Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) cards.

“We, at the PSA, take this milestone as another step towards our goal of delivering the benefits of being PhilSys-registered to more Filipinos,” National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Dennis S. Mapa said in a statement.

As of Feb. 28, around 25.13 million physical IDs were delivered, the agency said.

Over P25.05 million e-IDs, including 770,559 downloaded IDs, were issued as of March 3.

“This is in line with PhilSys’ goal to help strengthen financial inclusion. Over 8.4 million previously unbanked Filipinos have been onboarded to the Land Bank of the Philippines through PhilSys,” the PSA added.

The PSA is working with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Philippine Postal Corp. for card production, printing, and delivery.

It is also working with the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure that there are no duplicates among social protection program beneficiaries. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson