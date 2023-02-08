TRAIN services between San Pablo City and Calamba in Laguna resume on Feb. 9, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced on Wednesday.

Trips along that 32.62-kilometer track were suspended to give way to the rehabilitation of bridges in the towns of Biñan and Tarapichi.

The Department of Transportation, in a press release, said the first train from San Pablo will run at 6:23 a.m. while the last train from Calamba will leave at 6:30 p.m.

The return of the San Pablo-Calamba route followed the resumption of PNR services from Tutuban in Manila to Calamba.

PNR General Manager Jeremy S. Regino said rehabilitation and maintenance works are continuing to ensure the safety and resiliency of bridges along the tracks, especially during natural calamities. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile