A CONSUMER group in Davao has appealed to the government regulator to investigate complaints against Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) for alleged incorrect meter readings that are intended to jack up the power distributor’s income.

Davao Consumer Movement co-convenor Ryan Amper said there has been a number of cases wherein customers cited Nordeco’s meter readers recording higher kilowatt-hour (kWh) levels than actual.

“It is high time for ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) and other regulating agencies to investigate Nordeco. They must stop Nordeco from mulcting from its unsuspecting customers,” he said in a statement.

The consumer group also noted that Nordeco’s rates are higher than two other electric cooperatives operating in the Davao Region.

Mr. Amper said that based on the November 2022 billing cycle, Nordeco’s residential rate was P16.9425 per kWh while that of Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative was P13.9326 and Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative only P13.4256.

The group revived its call on the government to transfer the franchise area of Nordeco to Aboitiz-led Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC).

An approved bill expanding Davao Light’s franchise area to include most of Nordeco’s was vetoed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Nordeco covers the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro including Tagum City and the Island Garden City of Samal.

“We hope President Marcos Jr. will reconsider his position and will not allow politics to ruin our aspiration of having a better and more efficient electricity provider in Davao Light. We hope our President will consider our miserable plight as customers,” Mr. Amper said, noting that DLPC’s rates are also lower than Nordeco’s.

Nordeco has yet to reply to a request for comment. — Maya M. Padillo