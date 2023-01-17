THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) seized almost P500,000 worth of uncertified consumer products during a recent enforcement operations in Quezon City.

The DTI, through its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, inspected 19 retail firms in Balintawak on Jan. 12, wherein 2,152 units of assorted consumer goods worth P482,121.15 were confiscated.

Among the confiscated products were sanitary wares, electric kettles, electric grills, electric fans, washing machines, self-ballasted LED lamps, incandescent lamps, and ceramic tiles.

The DTI issued notices of violation for seven non-compliant firms, directing them to explain within 48 hours from the receipt of the notice.

“The uncertified household appliances, lighting devices, and ceramic products that we sealed today surely translate to risks and hazards the moment they reach the homes of Filipino families,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms. Castelo stressed that the DTI operations are not geared against businesses and sellers but are intended to uphold consumer safety and welfare.

On Jan. 6, the DTI also conducted enforcement operations in Banawe Street, Quezon City, where P1.29 million worth of uncertified tires for automotive vehicles were seized.

“The nationwide campaign of DTI against uncertified items in the market underscores the enforcement of DTI technical regulations mandating compliance with Philippine Standard Certification Mark Schemes, particularly Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007,” the DTI said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave