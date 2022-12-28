THE PROVINCIAL government of Camarines Sur has ordered a temporary ban on swimming and island-hopping activities due to strong winds associated with the northeast monsoon.

In a memorandum issued on Wednesday, Governor Vincenzo Renato Luigi R. Villafuerte ordered all mayors, other local officials, and disaster management council heads to implement the prohibition.

“In view of the strong to gale force winds associated with the northeast monsoon affecting the Province… the ‘No swimming and Island-Hopping Policy’ is hereby declared effective today, December 28, 2022,” the governor said in the memo.

The policy will be lifted after due notice from state weather agency PAGASA.

“As such, the public is warned to refrain from engaging in any sea or water-related activities to prevent untoward incidents,” Mr. Villafuerte said.

Camarines Sur, the biggest province in the Bicol region, is a popular tourist destination for its beaches, small islands, and for water sports activities, apart from its cultural and other natural attractions. — MSJ