THE METRO Pacific Tollways group announced on Monday that it is adding manpower and other strategic measures in anticipation of increased traffic volume during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

NLEX Corp. said it is working to enhance operations along the North Luzon Expressway- Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (NLEX-SCTEX) as part of its motorist assistance program.

From Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, “traffic management teams will closely monitor Balintawak, Mindanao, Karuhatan, Valenzuela (Paso de Blas), Meycauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Sta. Rita, Pulilan, San Simon, San Fernando, Clark South, Tarlac, Tipo, and Subic Freeport Expressway as high volume of vehicles is anticipated in these areas,” NLEX Corp. said in an e-mailed statement.

The company plans to deploy more than 1,000 patrol crews, traffic marshals, security teams, and toll lane personnel.

It will also deploy emergency medical services and incident response teams at strategic areas.

“Except for the Candaba Viaduct repairs, construction and lane closures along the mainline road of the NLEX-SCTEX will also be suspended unless safety repairs are necessary,” the company said.

“From Dec. 23, 6:00 a.m. to Dec. 26, 6:00 a.m. and from Jan. 1, 6:00 a.m. to Jan. 3, 6:00 a.m., free towing to the nearest exit will be available to those traveling with Class 1 or light vehicles,” it added.

Meanwhile, Metro Pacific Tollways South said its tollways will be placed on heightened alert for the expected motorist surge with the holiday rush.

“With the holidays fast approaching, the toll road operator foresees a 10-15% increase in traffic volume this December 2022 for its two concession expressways, Manila- Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) including its C5 Link segment, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX),” the company said in a separate statement.

MPT South will implement its motorist assistance program during holiday peaks across its high-speed road networks.

For CAVITEX and C5 Link, this will be done in partnership with its joint-venture partner, Philippine Reclamation Authority through its operating subsidiary, PEA Tollways Corp., the company said.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.