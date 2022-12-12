PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Eduardo “Eddie” G. Guillen, a former mayor of Piddig town in Ilocos Norte, as acting administrator of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

Mr. Guillen will replace former NIA administrator Benny D. Antiporda, according to an appointment letter dated Dec. 9.

“By virtue hereof, you may qualify and perform the duties of the office, furnishing the Office of the President and Civil Service Commission with copies of your Oath of Office,” Mr. Marcos said in the letter.

Mr. Guillen’s appointment came after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Mr. Antiporda’s suspension over complaints filed by NIA employees accusing him of alleged harassment, grave misconduct and oppression last month.

The Ombudsman said it found reason to probe the former official for the complaints.

Mr. Antiporda has denied the accusations, saying the complaints were misleading and were intended to tarnish his image.

Before his election as a local executive, Mr. Guillen worked as a civil engineer. He is a graduate of Mapúa University where he got his degree in civil engineering in 1987. — John Victor D. Ordoñez