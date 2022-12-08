THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Thursday that the Korean-funded Panguil Bay Bridge, a sea crossing bridge project in Mindanao, is now 61% complete.

The P7.375-billion bridge project will connect Tangub City in Misamis Occidental to Tubod town in Lanao del Norte, both within the Northern Mindanao Region.

The department and its partners are “accelerating the vast pipeline of superstructure construction activities for the Panguil Bay Bridge Project, which is at 61% to date,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The project is financed by a loan agreement between the Philippines and Korean Export Import Bank.

“The bridge… not only represents a long dream come true of the people of Lanao Del Norte and Misamis Occidental but a milestone highlighting how the design and construction of a modern bridge with sea offshore excavation depth of up to more than 50 meters has evolved,” the department said.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said the administration hopes to expedite the completion of major infrastructure projects, including the Panguil Bay Bridge, to help the Philippines recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain conducted a construction site inspection at the Panguil Bay Bridge project.

“Bridging the geographical gap between Tubod and Tangub City/Ozamis City area, the Panguil Bay Bridge will reduce travel time between Lanao Del Norte and Misamis Occidental from two hours to just seven minutes,” the department noted.

The project, which was officially started in 2020, is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“The construction was affected during this last quarter of 2022 by a climate in the project area that is often rainy with strong currents of Panguil Bay,” the department said. — Arjay L. Balinbin