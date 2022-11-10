AN ENHANCED information dissemination system, especially at the local government level, is key to a more effective disaster management program, according to the head of a climate change data and analytics software company.

Felix R. Ayque, founder and chief executive officer of environmental intelligence platform Komunidad Global Pte Ltd., said the government’s ability to communicate information during natural calamities is lacking despite having the infrastructure to properly collect information.

“The purpose of (Adapt Asia) is to improve (communication) and promote localization so that we become more resilient at the local level,” Mr. Ayque told Businessworld in an interview.

Singapore-headquartered Komunidad is hosting the Adapt Asia 2022 forum in Makati City on Nov. 10-11 to provide a venue for sharing risk resilience methods and technologies.

“PAGASA has the best infrastructure but everyone is criticizing (them) right now… the issue is how do they communicate on the local level,” Mr. Ayque said, referring to the state weather agency Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

He said Komunidad wants to help the government make better use of available information from existing infrastructure.

Komunidad already works with the local governments of Quezon City, Manila, Taguig and Mandaluyong, all in the capital region. It also set up a disaster resilience command center for a village in Camariñes Norte.

The company also has projects in villages in India, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo