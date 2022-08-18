GABRIELA Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas filed a resolution calling on the House panels on women and public order to investigate measures being undertaken by authorities on a series of cases of missing women.

“It’s the responsibility of the government to make sure that women are safe especially now that the cases of violence against women and children are rising,” Ms. Brosas, also assistant minority leader, said in a press briefing.

House Resolution No. 284 cites the murders of Princess Dianne Dayor, Princess Marie Conde Dumantay, and Josie Bonifacio; and the case of Jovelyn Galleno, who has been missing since August 5.

In 2021, the Commission on Population and Development disclosed the results of a survey conducted by Social Weather Station, which revealed 25% of Filipino adults consider harmful acts in various forms to be one of the most pressing issues women face today. The commission also cited an increase in the number of gender-based violence.

Ms. Brosas said it is important to investigate these cases to stop incidents of gender-based violence in the country. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo