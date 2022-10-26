THE NATIONAL Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Wednesday that it has restored the transmission line affected by a tower bombing on Monday.

In a media release, NGCP said the Baloi-Aurora 138-kiloVolt (kV) was energized on Wednesday.

The transmission line services the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, including the cities of Dipolog and Dapitan; Zamboanga del Sur, including the cities of Pagadian and Zamboanga; Zamboanga Sibugay; Misamis Occidental; and several areas of Lanao del Norte.

On Tuesday, the grid operator reported that Tower No. 8 of Baloi-Aurora 138-kiloVolt (kV) line in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte was bombed on Monday afternoon, which prompted brownouts to prevent overloading of the remaining line.

“It is NGCP’s mandate to provide reliable power transmission services. We will continue to deliver on this commitment, despite challenges posed by lawless elements,” NGCP said.

NGCP said that preliminary investigation by authorities show that improvised explosive devices were used.

“NGCP reiterates that any malicious activities that are intended to damage or cripple NGCP’s transmission lines and facilities may cause power interruptions which serve only to burden ordinary power consumers,” the company said, noting that such activities are punishable by law.

Meanwhile, Pedro H. Maniego Jr., senior policy advisor of the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), said in a tweet on Wednesday that the country should phase out centralized transmission and build a stable network driven by smart and micro grids.

“Right of way problems, calamities & sabotage continue to plague the transmission network,” Mr. Maniego said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose