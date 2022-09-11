A CONGRESSMAN on Sunday said idle government lots should be used for socialized housing under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

The idle lot of the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Valenzuela City can be used as a site for a high-rise housing project, Valenzuela Rep. Eric M. Martinez said in a statement.

He told the agency to look for other lots in the National Capital Region as a site for housing projects.

“The Department of Human Settlements should prioritize the awarding of government housing projects to public school teachers, healthcare workers or frontliners, uniformed personnel and other state workers,” Mr. Martinez said.

Human Settlements Secretary Jose Rizalino I. Acuzar earlier said the agency, which will get P4.03 billion next year, seeks to build a million houses yearly.

Around 500,000 residential units will be build in the capital region. — Kyanna Angela Bulan