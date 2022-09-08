THE DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT) on Thursday said the Philippines was cited as the leading dive and beach destination in Asia by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for 2022.

Intramuros in Manila was also named “Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at the 29th WTA 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Sept. 7.

“WTA awarded Philippines for the sixth time as the leading beach destination in Asia, besting India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam,” the agency said.

It has also been “Asia’s Leading Dive Destination” for four straight years since 2019, edging Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, it added.

“WTA likewise hailed Intramuros, Manila as this year’s Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, winning over other competitors such as the Angkor Temples of Cambodia; Borobudur Temple Compounds of Indonesia; Ha Long Bay of Vietnam, Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum of Kagoshima in Japan; Taj Mahal of India, teamLab SuperNature of Macao, Great Wall, The Forbidden City, and Terracotta Warriors, all in China; Tokyo Imperial Palace of Japan; and Victoria Peak of Hong Kong,” it added.

After the citations, Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco enticed more tourists to visit the Philippines, saying the country is ready to receive them.

“We are ready to receive you in the Philippines,” she said. “We look forward to your visit and I invite each and every one of you to visit our beaches, our dive sites and our tourist destinations.” — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave