LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) expanded its mall portfolio with the recent opening of its fifth mall Filinvest Malls Dumaguete in Negros Oriental.

The opening of Filinvest Malls Dumaguete adds 3,759 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable area (GLA) to the property developer’s shopping and dining portfolio in Luzon and Visayas, FLI said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

The new mall, located at Flores Avenue corner E.J. Blanco Street, Dumaguete City, is the second FLI mall in Visayas, joining the IL Corso in Cebu City, which offers 18,049 sq.m. of GLA.

It is located along Dumaguete Bay, offering coastal views and an extensive lineup of local and national brands that cater to the tastes and preferences of Dumagueteños.

“We are excited to become a part of Dumaguete’s rich culture and history and to contribute to its continued progress and development,” Filinvest Malls First Vice-President and Retail Business Unit Head Mitch A. Dumlao said.

“Beyond creating a space where locals and visitors can come together as a community to enjoy shopping, dining, and leisure activities, we aim to boost tourism, create job opportunities, and support local businesses,” he added.

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete features brands such as UCC Cafe Terrace, The Medical City Clinic, Bigby’s, Power Mac Center, Island Souvenirs, Joneco Tech, Salon de Rose, and a Filinvest Land showroom.

The mall also has Executive Optical, Haru Photo Studio, iStore Service Center, Interpace Computer Systems, Kids Paradise, Liquid Flask, Lixx, V Spa, Vinci Aesthetic Clinic, and Watsons.

Some of the food and dining options of Filinvest Malls Dumaguete include Potato Corner, Jamaican Patties, Bongbong’s Piaya & Barquillos, Gong Cha, Japabites, Kettle Corn, Waffle Time, Cantina 13, Yscoop Cafe, Turks, Sans Rival Bistro, Hukad, Mr. Sizzlers Unlimited Rice & Gravy, and Mrs. Breadworth Bakery Café.

Aside from Filinvest Malls Dumaguete and IL Corso, Filinvest Malls also operates Festival Mall in Alabang, Main Square in Bacoor, and Fora in Tagaytay.

FLI shares were unchanged at 81 centavos on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave