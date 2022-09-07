THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday approved the nomination of George Erwin M. Garcia as Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman.

The body also confirmed the appointment of Civil Service Commission Chairman Karlo Alexei B. Nograles.

“This man was born for the job,” commission Chairman and Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri told a hearing streamed live on YouTube. “He is a very knowledgeable official who has a plan for his employees, the next elections and the bedrock of our democracy.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed Mr. Garcia, who served as his election lawyer, Comelec chairman for a term that lasts until Feb. 2, 2029.

In June, his appointment as election commissioner by ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte, along with other officials, was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments because they were considered midnight appointments.

“When I accepted this position, I did so for the public, and I will always maintain the impartiality of my offices and the independence of Comelec,” Mr. Garcia told the hearing. He said he would build regional election offices in 17 regions of the country. — John Victor D. Ordoñez