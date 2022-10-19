A MURDER complaint has been filed by the police against the self-confessed gunman, along with his three alleged cohorts who remain at large, involved in the killing of radio-journalist Percival Mabasa.

The complaint, a copy of which was sent to reporters on Oct. 18, was filed by the Southern Police District, according to Rudolph C. Delmendo, officer-in-charge of the Police Station Investigation and Detective Management Section in Las Piñas City, where the victim was murdered.

“During the custodial investigation, the suspect was apprised of his constitutional rights as mandated by law, and with the assistance of his legal counsel he voluntarily executed extra-judicial confession,” the police official noted in the complaint.

The Interior department announced on Tuesday that the gunman voluntarily surrendered because he feared for his safety after authorities released photos of his face to the public.

The gunman told the same briefing that he, along with three others, were hired by someone inside the national penitentiary. He said they were paid P550,000, which they divided among themselves.

Police earlier reported that the 63-year-old radio journalist was killed by two assailants while he was on board his vehicle at the gate of a residential compound in Las Piñas City on the evening of Oct. 3.

Roy Mabasa, the late broadcaster’s brother, told the ABS-CBN News Channel on Wednesday that he met with the suspect on Tuesday night to revisit the crime scene.

He found the gunman’s narration to be consistent but he was not completely convinced by the story.

“We, the family of the victim, are only holding on to the truth. This situation is very difficult,” the brother said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez