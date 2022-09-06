THE FISHING sector needs a bigger budget for fuel subsidies amid spiraling oil prices, according to a fishers’ group.

“No one is exempted from the oil price increases, so we are calling on the department to increase the budget for fuel assistance and other stimulus programs to boost agriculture and fisheries production,” Pamalakaya National Chairman Fernando L. Hicap said.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) proposed a P6.2-billion budget for the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, an attached agency. Its fuel assistance budget for fishermen is P489.6 million. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson