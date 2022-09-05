THE EUROPEAN Union (EU), together with the World Bank and National Power Corp. (Napocor) has completed its P1.06-billion solar-powered electrification project for remote villages in Mindanao, they said in a statement on Monday.

The project funded by the EU consisted of 30,500 units of solar home systems installed in five electric cooperatives in Bukidnon, Sultan Kudarat, Davao del Sur, Cotabato and South Cotabato. This is part of the EU’s P3.83-billion access to sustainable energy program.

“The European Union is committed to supporting the Philippines’ thrust to promote renewable energy and improve energy access,” Christoph Wagner, EU’s head of cooperation in the Philippines, said in the statement.

Napocor as the implementing agency of the program, facilitated the delivery and installation of the solar systems in Mindanao. — Ashley Erika O. Jose