HUAWEI Philippines has announced its latest lineup of smartwatches during the Huawei Innovative black tie event held on October 10 at The Fifth at Rockwell events hall in Makati City.

The new watches feature premium build quality, the latest smartwatch tech, longer battery life, and advanced health and sports tracking capability. The new smartwatches come in several form factors for a wide variety of users from professional athletes, health and fitness buffs, including fashion-forward and digital watch fans.

The first watch to be introduced was the Huawei Watch GT 6 series. The Watch GT 6 is available in two variants (46mm and 41mm) while the Watch GT 6 Pro is only available in 46mm size. The Watch GT 6 starts at P13,999 and the Watch GT 6 Pro is priced at P18,999.

The GT 6 series watch has a maximum battery life of up to 21 hours and has an IP69 rating and 50-meter water resistance. Professional cyclist Mervin Corpuz went onstage as he told the audience how he used the Watch GT 6 series to measure his cycling performance and support his training.

The next watch that was revealed was the Watch Ultimate 2 which Huawei calls the first 150-meter diving smartwatch with “on-land audio functions”. The Watch Ultimate 2 has a unique sonar-based short messaging system for communicating under water with up to 50 other Watch Ultimate 2 users within a 30-meter radius using pre-set messages. The watch can be used to monitor critical drive data at a glance. The price for the Watch Ultimate 2 will be available later by October 10.

The last watch that was announced was the Watch D2. The health-focused watch features ambulatory blood pressure monitoring which can accurately measure the wearer’s blood pressure using an airbag built into the strap. Apart from standard smartwatch features, the Watch D2 supports more than 80 exercise modes and can monitor blood oxygen levels, stress levels, heart rate, and skin temperature. Price starts at P17,999. — Ed Geronia Jr.